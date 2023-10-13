Report: Justin Watson dislocated his elbow Thursday night

It looks like the Chiefs are going to be without wide receiver Justin Watson for a spell.

Watson injured his elbow during Thursday night's 19-8 win over the Broncos. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has been diagnosed with a dislocated elbow and that he is having an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Per the report, he's out for at least a few weeks and that absence would grow longer depending on what the scans show.

Watson did not have a catch on Thursday and has 10 catches for 219 yards so far this season. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, Justyn Ross, Skyy Moore, and Montrell Washington are the other wideouts on Kansas City's roster.