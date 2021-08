In this article:

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It is a sigh of relief for the team and for Jefferson.

Jefferson left Friday’s practice early after landing hard on his left shoulder as Bashaud Breeland, who was in coverage on Jefferson, landed on top of Jefferson.

Jefferson immediately grabbed at his left arm, writhing in pain on the ground.

He caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

Report: Justin Jefferson has sprained AC joint originally appeared on Pro Football Talk