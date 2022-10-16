Report: Justin Jackson to earn Celtics' final regular-season roster spot

Updated Celtics depth chart with 15-man roster reportedly set originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are done tinkering with their roster ahead of Tuesday's regular-season opener, it appears.

Justin Jackson has earned the Celtics' final roster spot, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Saturday. With veteran forward Noah Vonleh reportedly also making team Saturday, Boston's 15-man roster is set for the 2022-23 campaign.

Here are the 15 Celtics players who are on NBA-level contracts for the 2022-23 campaign:

Guards

Wings

Bigs

Summer League standout Mfiondu Kabengele and rookie guard J.D. Davison are both on two-way contracts, meaning they can play up to 50 games with the Celtics but must spend the rest of the season with Boston's G-League affiliate in Maine.

With Robert Williams expected to miss at least the first month of the season, Kabengele could see early opportunities for playing time in the frontcourt. Vonleh may earn early-season minutes as well after averaging 8.3 rebounds over three preseason games.

The Celtics kick off their season Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with "Celtics Pregame Live."