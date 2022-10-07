Report: Justin Herron tore ACL in Thursday’s practice

The Raiders recently acquired Justin Herron from the Patriots, giving Las Vegas another option along the offensive line who has familiarity with head coach Josh McDaniels’ offense.

But now Las Vegas won’t have him for the rest of 2022.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Herron tore his ACL during Thursday’s practice. Herron is out for the season and will be placed on injured reserve.

Herron made his Las Vegas debut last week. He played 17 offensive snaps and seven defensive snaps for the club in the 32-23 victory over Denver.

The Raiders play the Chiefs this week on Monday night.

