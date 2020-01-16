Report: Justin Herbert chooses Athletes First to represent him

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa picked Leigh Steinberg to represent him, and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert now has made a decision on his representation.

Herbert signed with David Dunn and Justin Schulman of Athletes First, Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal reports.

Athletes First represents NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Nick Foles, among others.

Herbert is projected as a first-round draft choice.

He earned Rose Bowl MVP honors, running for three touchdowns in the victory over Wisconsin. He ended the season passing for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions.