Report: Justice Hill tore his Achilles

After the Ravens lost J.K. Dobbins for the season, head coach John Harbaugh said he had “full confidence” in the ability of the other backs on hand to carry the load.

Losing another running back for the year may be pushing the team toward adding outside help. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Justice Hill tore his Achilles in practice.

The report came shortly after the league’s daily wire brought word that the team worked out veterans Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman. Elijah Holyfield, who spent offseason time with the Eagles this year, also worked out for the Ravens.

Todd Gurley also visited the team earlier this year and they could revisit that option with Gus Edwards and Ty'Son Williams currently left as the only two backs on the active roster.

