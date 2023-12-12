Report: Jung Hoo Lee, Giants agree to six-year, $113M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants reportedly have made their first splash of the offseason.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee has agreed to a six-year, $113 million free-agent contract.

The 25-year-old center fielder won the KBO MVP award in 2022 before an ankle injury shortened his 2023 season with the Kiwoom Heroes.

Lee figures to be the Giants' everyday center fielder and could be a top-of-the-order bat for years to come.

This story will be updated