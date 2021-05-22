Report: Julio Jones wants to play with ex-Panthers QB Cam Newton

Very few players have experienced Cam Newton from afar like Julio Jones.

From watching his Alabama Crimson Tide blow a 24-point lead to Newton’s Auburn Tigers in an SEC classic in 2010, to being drafted sixth overall on the very same night Cam went No. 1 and to the decade’s worth of divisional battles between their Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, Jones has had quite the view of the superstar quarterback. Now, he may want him to be his quarterback.

On Thursday, NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Holley reported that Jones would like to team up with Newton in New England. The five-time All-Pro wideout has recently been the subject of trade talks, as the Falcons have fielded calls regarding a potential divorce in hopes of clearing up cap space.

According to Holley, he has heard that Jones wants to play with Newton as the Patriots look to keep on retooling following a disappointing 7-9 campaign a year ago.

“You know who he really wants to play with? You won’t believe this. I heard this today, I said ‘Are you kidding me?’ He wants to play with Cam Newton,” Holley said. “He likes Cam.”

A little birdie told @MichaelSHolley some intel about potential trade target Julio Jones that should interest Patriots fans…https://t.co/r8mOi01P9f pic.twitter.com/yjYC63cUpt — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) May 21, 2021

Holley also noted that Jones has concerns about his longtime quarterback Matt Ryan, claiming the receiver thinks the 36-year-old has “lost a little zing on his deep ball.”

Ryan slander aside, who would’ve thought this connection could ever be possible, at least a handful of seasons ago? Two of the greatest players of the Panthers and Falcons franchises, respectively, joining forces as Patriots. Actually, sounds exactly like something the evil Bill Belichick would do!

Belichick has also done a bang-up job this offseason of giving Newton some much needed help around him, something he definitely didn’t have in 2020. Thanks to a splurge in free agency, he’ll have some brand new, actually capable targets to throw to including tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry and receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

Adding one of the most freakishly talented players in NFL history would certainly be one hell of a cherry on top. And even in the latter half of his career at age 32, Jones still has more than enough left to help make the Patriots the Patriots again.