Julio Jones traded to Titans for second-round draft pick

NBC Sports Chicago Staff
·1 min read
Julio Jones traded to Titans for second-round draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After weeks of speculation surrounding star wide receiver Julio Jones, the Atlanta Falcons are trading him to the Tennessee Titans.

The Falcons will receive a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 fourth-rounder. The Titans reportedly will also get a 2023 sixth-round pick in the trade. Ian Rapoport was the first to report the deal, which is also pending a physical.

Jones reportedly asked for a trade months ago. On May 24, Jones said, "I'm out of there" on Fox Sports 1, leading to further speculation that he would be leaving Atlanta soon. Because of a provision that allows teams to absorb fewer dead cap dollars on trades made after June 1, league observers had expected a trade to come together soon after the June 1 deadline.

Jones played in only nine games last season, but has been arguably the best receiver in the NFL over the past 10 years. His average of 95.5 receiving yards per game is an NFL record. The Titans will certainly be a much more dangerous team with him.

