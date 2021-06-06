Julio Jones traded to Titans for second-round draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After weeks of speculation surrounding star wide receiver Julio Jones, the Atlanta Falcons are trading him to the Tennessee Titans.

We have agreed to terms to trade Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans for a compensation package that includes a 2022 second-round pick.



DETAILS 👇https://t.co/VDJ5cPkXD9 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 6, 2021

The Falcons will receive a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 fourth-rounder. The Titans reportedly will also get a 2023 sixth-round pick in the trade. Ian Rapoport was the first to report the deal, which is also pending a physical.

The #Titans deal for Julio Jones:

— The #Falcons get a 2022 2nd rounder and a 2023 4th rounder.

— The #Titans get Julio Jones & a 6th rounder in 2023.

— The #Titans take on Jones’ salary of $15.3M in 2021 and the rest of the deal.

— #Falcons have $7.75M in dead money this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2021

Jones reportedly asked for a trade months ago. On May 24, Jones said, "I'm out of there" on Fox Sports 1, leading to further speculation that he would be leaving Atlanta soon. Because of a provision that allows teams to absorb fewer dead cap dollars on trades made after June 1, league observers had expected a trade to come together soon after the June 1 deadline.

Jones played in only nine games last season, but has been arguably the best receiver in the NFL over the past 10 years. His average of 95.5 receiving yards per game is an NFL record. The Titans will certainly be a much more dangerous team with him.