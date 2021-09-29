Report: Julio Jones receiving treatment for leg injury, Week Four status in question

After Julio Jones played only 50 percent of the Titans’ offensive snaps in Week Three, head coach Mike Vrabel said the receiver had been dealing with tightness and the team wanted to manage his snaps.

Now Tennessee may be without Jones entirely in Week Four.

According to a report from NFL Media, Jones is receiving treatment on a leg injury and his status for this week’s game for the Jets is in question.

Jones has caught 12 passes for 204 yards in his first three games with Tennessee, including a six-catch, 128-yard performance against Seattle in Week Two.

Further complicating matters is A.J. Brown has a hamstring injury and is reportedly considered week-to-week.

Tennessee plays the Jets in Week Four and the Jaguars in Week Five.

