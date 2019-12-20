Report: Julian Edelman set to play after questionable listing

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman didn’t look like himself while catching two passes for nine yards last Sunday and he had a week of limited practices, but it doesn’t look like that will keep him from facing the Bills on Saturday.

Edelman is listed as questionable for the game because of knee and shoulder issues, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to play in the matchup of AFC East clubs. Edelman has been a regular on injury reports this season without missing a game.

Edelman has 92 catches for 1,019 yards this season. He enters Week 16 in need of 14 catches and 88 yards to set new career highs in those categories.

The Patriots listed three other players as questionable for Saturday. Linebackers Jamie Collins (shoulder) and Ja'whaun Bentley (knee) join cornerback Jason McCourty (groin) on the list. Cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin) has been ruled out.