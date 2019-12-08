Report: Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu expected to play vs. Chiefs

The New England Patriots have been dealing with injuries at the receiver position in recent weeks. But the injuries the team's top pass catchers are dealing with shouldn't keep them out against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are expected to have both Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu available for Sunday's key clash.

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman (shoulder) and WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle) are both expected to play today, sources say, They are in a good spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2019

This was expected to be the case, but it is good that the Patriots don't have to make any game-time calls with their receivers as they had to in previous weeks with Sanu specifically.

Though Edelman has been battling a shoulder injury in recent weeks that has impacted his catch radius, he has still been Tom Brady's preferred target. In the past two games, he has caught a team-high 14 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

As for Sanu, he returned from a one-game absence last week against the Houston Texans but only managed to catch three passes for 14 yards. He'll be looking to do more against the Chiefs as he continues to get further removed from the ankle malady that caused him to miss the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

With Edelman and Sanu likely to play, we can now shift our focus to the team's other four questionable players, a group that includes Jason McCourty and Patrick Chung.

