Report: Julian Edelman expected to miss time after knee procedure

The New England Patriots’ wide receiver depth has been lacking all season. New England (2-4) came into the year with an inexperienced group looking to prove themselves, but the biggest positive was that Julian Edelman was still on the roster ready to show that he wasn’t just a product of Tom Brady’s offense.

However, following N’Keal Harry going down with a concussion in last week’s game against the 49ers, the injury news is getting worse at the position. Edelman was absent from the media portion of practice on Thursday before ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Edelman underwent knee surgery Thursday morning and will miss some game time, including the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (5-2).

Patriots' WR Julian Edelman underwent a precautionary standard knee procedure this morning, per source. It is expected to sideline Edelman for “some period of time”, including Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2020





It doesn’t seem like Edelman will miss the rest of the season, but this will likely keep him out for multiple games. This announcement, however, is not that surprising, as the wideout has been on the injury report often in the early part of the 2020 campaign with this knee injury.

Unfortunately for New England, with Harry in concussion protocol, the Patriots are down to just Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, and Jakobi Meyers at the position on their active roster. They will have to elevate at least one of their three practice squad receivers – Isaiah Zuber, Kristian Wilkerson, and Mason Kinsey – before the weekend.

The Patriots are set with a tough task, as they take on a talented Bills’ defense with this depleted receiving corps.