The Colts agreed to terms with offensive tackle Sam Tevi on Monday. The team is not done at the position.

The Colts are expected to sign Julién Davenport to provide depth at a position of need, Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reports.

Davenport, 26, played only 52 snaps for the Dolphins in 2020.

The Texans made Davenport a fourth-round choice in 2017, and he started 19 games in two seasons in Houston, mostly at left tackle. The Texans traded him to the Dolphins before the 2019 season.

He started eight games for Miami at left tackle in 2019.

In four seasons, Davenport has started 28 of 51 games played, seeing action at both left tackle and right tackle.

Report: Julién Davenport is expected to sign with Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk