Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster not expected to play this weekend

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion and a knee injury on the same play in last Thursday’s loss to the Browns and it doesn’t appear the extended time off before this Sunday’s game against the Bengals will be enough for him to return to action.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Smith-Schuster’s knee injury is not considered a long-term issue, but the combination of that and his spot in the concussion protocol is expected to be enough to keep him out of the lineup in Cincinnati this weekend. It would be Smith-Schuster’s first missed game this season and the first he’s missed since his rookie year.

Smith-Schuster may be one of several key offensive players to miss the game. Running back James Conner is dealing with a shoulder injury and wide receiver Diontae Johnson is alongside Smith-Schuster in the concussion protocol. Unless center Maurkice Pouncey‘s suspension appeal was a total victory, he’ll also be out this weekend.

Playing without all four would leave the offensive cupboard awfully bare as the Steelers try to avoid being the first team to lose to the Bengals this season.