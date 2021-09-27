Pittsburgh receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had to exit Sunday’s game with a ribs injury, but it doesn’t look like he’ll miss much time, if any at all.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Smith-Schuster was diagnosed with bruised ribs and is considered day-to-day.

Smith-Schuster exited Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati in the second half and was ruled out during the fourth quarter. He had three receptions for 25 yards in the contest.

Overall, Smith-Schuster has 13 catches for 118 yards this season, and a three-yard touchdown run.

Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster day-to-day with bruised ribs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk