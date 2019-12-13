Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster aggravated knee injury

The Steelers downgraded wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the injury report yesterday, and now apparently won’t have him Sunday night against the Bills.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Smith aggravated his knee injury in yesterday’s practice and it doesn’t appear that he’ll play this week.

Smith-Schuster had practiced fully on Wednesday, but yesterday’s report said he was limited.

He had missed the last three games, and was hoping to come back for Sunday Night Football, as the Steelers make an unexpected playoff push.