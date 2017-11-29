Report: Judge dismisses charge that Johnny Manziel beat, threatened to kill ex-girlfriend

A Dallas judge has reportedly dropped an assault charge against former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. (AP)

A Dallas County judge has dropped an assault charge against Johnny Manziel in which he was accused of beating and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, Dallas News reports.

The alleged incident took place on January 30, 2016. Colleen Crowley accused the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback of repeatedly hitting her during a car ride in Dallas over a fight about another woman. She claimed the incident left her deaf in one ear.

Manziel faced a misdemeanor assault charge that could have carried a year in jail and a $4,000 fine, but reportedly reached an agreement with prosecutors to have the charge dropped if he attended anger management classes, attended a domestic violence victim impact panel and went into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.

Story Continues

While there is no confirmation that he completed those terms, court records show that the charges were indeed dropped this month, according to the report.

Manziel, an icon at Texas A&M, was a first-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2014. Erratic play and off-field issues put a quick end to his career in the NFL, where he hasn’t played since 2015. He has since been in talks with the Canadian Football League, which declined to sign him this year, but released a statement that he would be eligible to play in 2018 if he met certain conditions.