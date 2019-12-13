Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster unlikely to play vs. Bills after aggravating knee injury

Juju Smith-Schuster will reportedly not play again this week after aggravating his knee injury during practice on Thursday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was eyeing this week’s big ”Sunday Night Football” tilt against the Buffalo Bills as his return. He’s missed the last three games since suffering a concussion and knee injury on the same play against Cleveland Browns in their infamous first meeting of the season on Nov. 14.

Smith-Schuster returned to practice Wednesday as a full participant, but was limited Thursday and reportedly left early.

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner was optimistic on Thursday that the star receiver would play. Via ESPN:

"He was wanting to get back last week," Fichtner said. "You know, injuries. He's got all the enthusiasm and energy and effort and want to. You know, sometimes injuries take their own time. You've just got to keep working through it."

The third-year star has yet to start with Devlin Hodges, who has quarterbacked the Steelers to three consecutive victories with Diontae Johnson a favorite target.

Running back James Conner has also missed the past three games after suffering an injury to the AC join in his shoulder in that same game against the Browns. He was a full participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday.

Randy Fichtner on the (possible) return of James Conner to the Steelers offense pic.twitter.com/JhYN1QZUMU — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 12, 2019

The Steelers (8-5) currently hold the sixth and final playoff spot. The Bills (9-4), stuck in the AFC East behind the New England Patriots, are in fifth.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will likely miss a fourth consecutive game. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

