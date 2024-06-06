Report: JR Holden leaves Nets for Pistons front office position

The Brooklyn Nets are going through a lot of changes this offseason as they look to improve the team enough to make it back to the playoffs next season. One of the main ways that Brooklyn has been changing is in the front office as yet another key member is leaving for another job opportunity.

Per Jake Fischer and Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports, JR Holden, the Nets’ director of player personnel, is leaving Brooklyn to take a front office job with the Detroit Pistons. Holden will be joining the Pistons’ new front office led by Trajan Langdon, Detroit’s new president of basketball operations.

Holden has made quite the rise in the NBA ever since he began his post-playing career in 2014 as a college and international scout for the Pistons. Holden held that role until 2016 when he became Detroit’s director of international scouting before leaving in 2018 to become a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Holden was a scout in Philadelphia for the 2018-19 season before he was hired in 2019 to be the director of player personnel for the Nets and held that role until 2022 when he became the general manager of Brooklyn’s G League afiliate, the Long Island Nets. Holden also has an extensive professional basketball career that could have played a part in his joining the Pistons this offseason.

Holden and Langdon have some history as they played together for CSKA Moscow, a Russian professional basketball team that is most known for its participation in the Euroleague, arguably the best league in Europe. Holden is now the third front office member to leave Brooklyn this summer after Jeff Peterson and Ryan Gisriel left for front office positions with the Charlotte Hornets.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire