Report: Josh Norman is expected to sign with Bills practice squad

The Bills are expected to sign veteran cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

Buffalo is banged up in the secondary, with Tre'Davious White out for the year with a torn Achilles and Christian Benford (shoulder) and Taron Johnson (knee) nursing injuries.

Norman, 35, played only two games last season. He saw 70 defensive snaps with the Panthers.

He returns to Buffalo, where he played nine games in 2020. Norman totaled 24 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one interception and one touchdown with the Bills.

Norman also played for Sean McDermott in Carolina.

In 137 games over 11 seasons with four teams, Norman has totaled 497 tackles, 16 interceptions, 88 passes defensed and 20 forced fumbles.