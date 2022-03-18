Report: Josh McDaniels, Raiders making strong push for Stephon Gilmore

Isaiah Houde
·1 min read
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are building out a coaching staff and roster with as many familiar New England Patriots faces as possible.

McDaniels began by bringing over three offensive coaches, and then he signed players like Brandon Bolden and Jakob Johnson. According to a report from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are now making a strong push for former Patriots cornerback, Stephon Gilmore.

The 31-year-old is coming off a Pro Bowl year with the Carolina Panthers and he’s still one of the best cornerbacks in the league. The Raiders have a loaded division when it comes to talented quarterbacks and they’ll need all the help they can get in the secondary.

“If (the Raiders) don’t land Stephon Gilmore it won’t be for lack of trying,” Bonsignore reported. “They are making a run.”

The Patriots, on the other hand, have signed Terrance Mitchell to add some depth following J.C. Jackson’s departure.

