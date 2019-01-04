Report: Josh McDaniels interested in Browns head coaching job originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

There are plenty of open head coaching positions, but one in particular reportedly has piqued Josh McDaniels' interest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to a report from Steve Doerschuk of The Canton Repository, McDaniels has specifically expressed interest in the Browns job.

"McDaniels is enthusiastically interested in the Cleveland opening," Doershuk writes. "The Browns have used back channels to indicate a mutual preliminary interest, but they have not invited him to an early interview. The Green Bay Packers did, and he said yes."

"Browns General Manager John Dorsey has been good at cloaking what he is up to, including in the eyes of some obvious candidates. However, indications are that McDaniels is a very serious candidate."

It's easy to see why the Browns would be an attractive destination for McDaniels. Cleveland took a major step in the right direction this season, posting a 7-8-1 record following a winless 2017 campaign. With No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield headlining a young roster with noticeable talent, McDaniels would immediately step into an ideal situation.

The Patriots offensive coordinator declined the Bengals' coaching interview request, but reportedly is expected to interview for the Packers' open position on Friday. It appears McDaniels will have plenty of options on the table, but It'll be interesting to see whether the whole Colts fiasco has any impact on teams' willingness to commit to him.

For now, McDaniels has more to worry about with the Patriots waiting to see who they will be hosting in the Divisional Round.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE