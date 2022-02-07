Report: Josh McCown didn’t technically reject the Texans’ coaching job

The Houston Texans have not hired Josh McCown as their fifth full-time coach in team history because they simply did not offer him the job.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the Texans did not offer the job to the former backup quarterback. If they had, of course, McCown would have accepted.

With the Texans rejecting Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and also losing interest in McCown, Houston is turning its attention inward as they focus on defensive coordinator and associate head coach Lovie Smith for the coaching vacancy.

Smith last coached in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014-15, going 8-24 in the process. The former St. Louis Rams defensive coordinator is best known for his work with the Chicago Bears from 2004-12, leading the NFC North club to a Super Bowl appearance at the end of the 2006 season and an NFC Championship Game berth at the end of the 2010 season.