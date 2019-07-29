Report: Josh Johnson turned down Ravens offer

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that the team will definitely sign a new quarterback to fill the void created by Robert Griffin III‘s fractured right thumb, but it doesn’t look like it will be Josh Johnson.

Johnson worked out for the Ravens after Griffin was injured over the weekend and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team offered him a spot on the roster. Johnson reportedly decided that it was not the “right opportunity” for him because Griffin is expected to be healthy around the time the season begins.

With sixth-round pick Trace McSorley also on the roster, Johnson would likely prefer a spot with a team that would offer more job security into the regular season.

There’s been no word of other free agent quarterbacks on the Ravens’ radar. Matt Cassel, Brock Osweiler, Landry Jones, Austin Davis and Connor Cook are familiar names that have recently been employed by NFL teams. Colin Kaepernick is a familiar name that hasn’t been employed recently and, given how things played out in 2017, there’s little reason to think that will change this week.