Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was clearly bothered by an injured pinkie finger in Thursday’s 17-16 loss to the Rams.

While he was able to finish the game, there could be more to it for him as the Raiders begin a long weekend.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jacobs will undergo more tests on his pinkie. The running back went back into the locker room for an X-Ray during the game, which came back negative. He continued to play after the finger was popped back into place and it was taped up.

Jacobs leads the league with 1,402 yards rushing and 1,748 yards from scrimmage with 11 touchdowns. He also has 44 receptions for 346 yards.

The fourth-year running back has been pacing the offense for Las Vegas, so his availability will be critical for the team’s week 15 matchup with New England.

Report: Josh Jacobs to undergo more tests on injured pinkie finger originally appeared on Pro Football Talk