It looks like the Raiders will have their starting running back for the season opener.

Though Josh Jacobs was downgraded from being without an injury designation to questionable on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Jacobs participated in a Monday walk-through and is feeling better. That put him on track to play against the Ravens on Monday night.

Jacobs was initially listed without a status, though he was limited in practice all week with a toe injury.

The Raiders also have Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber on the roster at running back, with Trey Ragas on the team’s practice squad.

A first-round pick in 2019, Jacobs has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons. Last year, he had 1,065 yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 238 yards.

Report: Josh Jacobs on track to play Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk