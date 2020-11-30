Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had a tough day on Sunday.

Jacobs had seven carries for 27 yards, three catches for 17 yards, and lost a fumble during his team’s 43-6 loss to the Falcons. Jacobs looked like he got hurt on that fumble and there’s a report about his condition on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jacobs sprained his ankle during the game. He will have tests on Monday and Rapoport adds that the current feeling is that the injury looked worse on the field than it turned out to be upon examination.

Jacobs has 206 carries for 782 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. He’s also caught 27 passes for 175 yards.

Report: Josh Jacobs sprained his ankle Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk