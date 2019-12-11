Report: Josh Jacobs set to play this week

The Raiders played without rookie running back Josh Jacobs last Sunday because of a shoulder injury, but it doesn’t look like Jacobs will be out for an extended period of time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jacobs went for an MRI to examine the extent of the injury. Jacobs called the injury a fracture last week and Rapoport reports that the test “checked out very positively.”

As a result, the plan is for Jacobs to return to action when the Raiders face the Jaguars this Sunday.

Assuming he remains healthy enough to play, Jacobs will have a chance to close out a strong rookie season on the field. He has 218 carries for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season.