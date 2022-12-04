Raiders running back Josh Jacobs played through a calf injury against the Seahawks last Sunday and it looks like he will do the same this Sunday.

Jacobs was listed as questionable on Friday after three limited practices during the week and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jacobs will play against the Chargers.

The Raiders will be hoping that Jacobs picks up where he left off. Jacobs ended the win over Seattle with an 86-yard run in overtime and he picked up 303 yards of total offense over the course of the game.

Jacobs leads the league in rushing yards and that 86-yard run is the longest by any player in the league so far this season.

Report: Josh Jacobs will play against Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk