Report: Josh Jacobs not expected to play Sunday

Running back Josh Jacobs has been dealing with a couple of medical issues this week and it appears one of them will keep him from playing against the Broncos in Week 17.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jacobs is not expected to play this weekend. He has missed two of the previous three games with a shoulder injury and that’s the reason why he won’t be in the lineup to close out the regular season.

Jacobs also had a surgical procedure to deal with what the team called a superficial skin infection on his leg. Head coach Jon Gruden said on Thursday that the state of his shoulder would determine whether he played against Denver.

Whether Jacobs plays or not, he had a strong rookie season. He ran 242 times for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 166 yards.