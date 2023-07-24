Report: Josh Jacobs leaves Las Vegas, doesn't plan to return anytime soon

Josh Jacobs has left the building — and the city, for that matter.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Jacobs was spotted boarding a flight out of Las Vegas on Monday morning and has told those close to him that he doesn't plan on returning anytime soon.

Because Jacobs has not signed his franchise tender, the running back is not under contract with the Raiders. So he's not subject to any fines for not reporting to training camp this week.

The NFL's rushing leader in 2022, Jacobs is set to earn $10.1 million playing on the franchise tender this year. But Jacobs is upset with the Raiders after they didn't pick up his fifth-year option last year and then made what he viewed as half-hearted attempts to sign him to a long-term deal following the application of the franchise tag.

Jacobs gave off the impression during the Zoom call with other running backs that he has no intention of participating in training camp or the preseason. Whether or not he misses a game check is still up in the air.

But for the time being, Jacobs will contemplate his next move away from Southern Nevada.