Report: Josh Harris to meet with NFL finance committee next week

Could we finally be nearing an official end to Daniel Snyder’s tenure as owner of the Washington Commanders?

We know Snyder has a signed deal in place to sell the franchise to a group led by Josh Harris — owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. However, we also know the NFL has some concerns about Harris’ $6.05 billion bid, primarily due to the number of minority partners.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones each expect the deal to get done sooner rather than later.

How soon?

According to Nicki Jhabvala and Mark Maske of The Washington Post, Harris is expected to meet with the NFL’s finance committee next Wednesday, where he is expected to make any necessary adjustments to his bid for the Commanders.

The Commanders sale nears NFL approval, sources say, with Josh Harris scheduled to meet with the finance committee Wednesday in N.Y. and offering assurances that he will make the requested adjustments to his $6.05 billion deal. With @NickiJhabvala…. https://t.co/hdvJZSJHaN — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 3, 2023

After the NFL owners meetings last month, a target date emerged for a possible vote. Some believed the owners could bring Harris’ bid to a vote in either late July or August.

If Harris makes the necessary adjustments, at least in the eyes of the finance committee, could a vote come sooner?

Here’s this from Jhabvala and Maske:

Those assurances by Harris have buoyed optimism that Harris’s record-setting purchase of the Commanders from owner Daniel Snyder will be recommended by the finance committee and ratified by the owners in the coming weeks, according to those people.

While a firm date hasn’t been established, perhaps this quote could bring more confidence:

“It’s not done yet,” one of the sources told Jhabvala and Maske. “It’s not concluded. But it’s headed in that direction. It’s in that 90-percent-plus range now.”

At this point, Washington fans are tired of hearing that a sale is “coming soon.” Everyone knows it’s happening, and the hope is it will be before Week 1. Head coach Ron Rivera again confirmed this week that any big deals are on hold due to the ownership situation.

If the Commanders’ sale becomes official in the coming weeks, could Washington work to get some of its upcoming free agents, specifically safety Kamren Curl, signed to an extension?

It should be an interesting few weeks surrounding the Commanders as we enter a quiet period in the NFL later this month before teams report to training camp in late July.

