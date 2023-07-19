Report: Josh Harris group expected at FedEx Field Friday for Commanders training camp pep rally

The Washington Commanders will have a new ownership group led by Josh Harris on Thursday. The NFL will hold a special meeting where owners will vote on Harris’ $6.05 billion bid to buy the Commanders from Daniel Snyder.

The Washington Post reported Monday that the NFL finance committee endorsed Harris as Washington’s next owner. Additionally, the NFL and Snyder’s legal team reached an agreement that resolves any remaining issues, remaining any hurdles that could have potentially complicated the sale.

What happens after the NFL votes to approve Harris and his partners?

Apparently, the Harris group is wasting no time in getting to work. Per Darren Haynes of WUSA Channel 9 in Washington, D.C., Harris and his partners will be at FedEx Field on Friday for the Commanders’ training camp pep rally.

BREAKING: The Josh Harris Group expected to appear at Washington Commanders Training Camp Pep Rally at FedEx Field on Friday according multiple sources. Rally is scheduled to start at 1pm. The Harris group will be approved as the Commanders’ next owner on Thursday. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/WLULhTVy2Z — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 19, 2023

Some of Harris’ partners include Washington businessman and philanthropist Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

This is a smart move by Harris and his partners. The beginning of training camp is exciting for all 32 NFL teams. And Harris is taking over at the perfect time.

Not only are Washington fans excited about a new season, but getting rid of Snyder, too. Fans will be fired up for the Harris group as it genuinely begins a new era for the franchise.

