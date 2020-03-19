Report: Josh Gordon working with NFL to lift indefinite suspension

Josh Gordon wants to play in the NFL in 2020, and he's working his way back from an indefinite suspension.

Per Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson of ESPN, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will oversee Gordon's reinstatement attempt. If Gordon can prove he's making consistent progress away from the field, the 28-year-old could return to the league for a ninth season.

An update from @JFowlerESPN on Josh Gordon, who was suspended after playing in five games with the Seahawks last season and intends to play in 2020. https://t.co/jPgmaolhFK — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 19, 2020

If reinstated, Gordon would become an unrestricted free agent for this first time in his career. His ideal suitor? A team with "bright green unis," as Gordon referenced in a Twitter post about the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.

Idk if I'm allowed to be a free agent, but if I was; I like those bright green uni's. 😂 😉 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) March 16, 2020

Gordon was claimed off waivers by the Seahawks last November. In five games, he recorded seven receptions for 139 yards as the team's No. 3 receiver.

He was suspended indefinitely last December for the fifth time since 2013 for violating the NFL's policy on both performance-enhancing drugs and substance abuse.

The league has recently taken a more lenient approach to substance abuse, ending suspensions for positive marijuana tests. PEDs, however, now carry a six-game suspension, up two games from the old CBA.

Following Gordon's suspension, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he felt Gordon meshed well with the team's culture and believed the flashy wideout had finally found a home.

"I feel for him in that regard because he was in a really close-knit group here. Fit in and did really well," Carroll said in December. "Josh has been through this before unfortunately. I know just from talking with him in the time he was with us, that he does understand where the help comes from and the support that's out there. He does utilize the resources that the league offers. Wish him the best and hope he can do well."

Carroll, however, didn't close the door on Gordon returning to Seattle next season.

"Absolutely. Absolutely," Carroll said. "I mean, that's my hope, thinking optimistically. I think that's anybody's goal, any player's goal, to try to find a place you can call home in all aspects.''

