Report: Josh Gordon prefers 49ers, Cowboys

Also, the 49ers will not have the services of linebacker Malcolm Smith, who will miss his 18th regular-season game in a row since signing with the 49ers as an unrestricted free agent in March 2017.

SANTA CLARA – Right guard Mike Person is available to play in the 49ers' game Sunday against the Detroit Lions after being listed as questionable with a foot strain.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon reportedly has the 49ers on his short list of preferred destinations.

Gordon would like to be traded to the 49ers or Dallas Cowboys, according to an ESPN report. Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said in a statement Saturday that the club would release Gordon on Monday. But the Browns are now expected to trade him.

Gordon, 27, has appeared in just 11 of the Browns' 65 games since his breakout season in 2013. Gordon caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in just 14 games during the '13 season.

The next year, with Kyle Shanahan as the Browns offensive coordinator, Gordon missed 11 games due to violations of the NFL's policy on substances of abuse. He appeared in five games and caught 24 passes for 303 yards.

Gordon was also suspended for the entire 2015 and '16 seasons before making it back for the final five games of last season.

"For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him," Dorsey said in a statement, "but unfortunately we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well."

ESPN reports the Browns intend to trade Gordon to an NFC team. The level of interest the 49ers have in acquiring him is unknown, but Shanahan has repeatedly stated how much he likes the team's group of wide receivers.