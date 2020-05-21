Report: Josh Gordon plans to apply for reinstatement soon

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon will apply for reinstatement soon, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Gordon, 29, will attempt to make yet another return to the NFL after he was suspended indefinitely in December. Gordon — who has battled substance-abuse issues throughout his career — is reportedly doing well, and hopes to be cleared by the start of training camp.

After playing in 11 games last season, Gordon will be a free agent if he gets reinstated. He’ll be free to sign with any team. Gordon caught 27 passes for 426 yards and 1 touchdown in 2019.

It’s unclear how much interest Gordon will draw if he hits the market. While Gordon has plenty of ability, his playing time has been limited due to multiple suspensions. When he has played, Gordon hasn’t flashed the dominant traits he showed with the Cleveland Browns in 2013, when he put up 1,646 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Gordon may be far removed from that season, but that ability still could get him another opportunity in the NFL. Whether that happens depends on whether commissioner Roger Goodell decides to reinstate Gordon. While that may have seemed unlikely given Gordon’s previous suspensions, Goodell cleared Aldon Smith to return Wednesday, opening the door for Gordon to make his case.

Smith has been suspended multiple times in his career due to a number of issues, including a DUI hit and run and a domestic-abuse arrest. Smith, 30, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015.

The Smith news could give Gordon a better shot at being reinstated. If that happens, it will be up to Gordon to prove to teams he still has something left in the tank.

