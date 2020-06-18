Report: Josh Gordon officially submits reinstatement letter to NFL

Josh Gordon has now officially applied for reinstatement into the NFL. He submitted his letter to the league office on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Still only 29, Gordon has been in Seattle, running routes and preparing for his return. The hope is to get his indefinite suspension lifted in time for training camp.



Gordon is currently serving an indefinite suspension after violating the league's policies of substance abuse and performance enhancing drugs. Gordon has gone through the process on several occasions as he was suspended for the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons. His latest ban came down late in the 2019 season, five games into his tenure with the Seahawks. Seattle acquired Gordon via waivers on Nov. 1 after the receiver was waived by the Patriots.

In those five games, Gordon accumulated seven receptions for 139 yards. As Pelissero noted, Gordon is still just 29 years old and should have plenty of good football left in him.

The NFL recently reinstated pass rusher Aldon Smith, a fellow violator of the substance abuse policy, which would seem to pave the way for a similar decision in regard to Gordon. The biggest question with Gordon's case is the performance enhancing drugs violation. He was suspended ahead of Week 16 last year, which means he did sit out four games (Week 16 and 17 as well as two rounds of the postseason). That's usually the starting point for such violations so it's conceivable that Gordon could be reinstated without any additional suspension.

But without full details of the violations, or knowing how Gordon's history of suspensions will impact the league's decision, it's impossible to know exactly how this will turn out.

Should Gordon be reinstated, it would make sense for him to rejoin the Seahawks in 2020. He made it clear that he enjoyed the culture in Seattle and all of his teammates sung his praises. Gordon remains in the Seattle area and worked out with Bobby Wagner, DK Metcalf and others a few weeks back.

The Seahawks signed Phillip Dorsett, Gordon's former teammate in New England, to be their No. 3 wideout this season, but they could want Gordon to join the competition.

This is a story worth keeping tabs on as we get closer to training camp in late July.

