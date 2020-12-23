The NFL conditionally reinstated Josh Gordon on Dec. 3, and the Seahawks activated the receiver to their roster Monday with the expectation he would return this week. He won’t.

Gordon remains ineligible to practice or play.

The league’s transactions Tuesday showed he returned to the exempt list.

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports that the NFL notified Gordon and the Seahawks on Tuesday that the receiver has not satisfied all terms of his conditional reinstatement. He is allowed only to continue attending team meetings and individual workouts.

Gordon has not played since Dec. 15, 2019.

The NFL suspended him indefinitely for violations of both the substance-abuse and performance-enhancing drugs policies. Gordon’s attorney said in a statement Gordon relapsed following the death of his brother last November.

The Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers from the Patriots last November. He appeared in five games for the team before the suspension and caught seven passes for 139 yards during his time with the team.

Report: Josh Gordon hasn’t satisfied conditions of his reinstatement to practice, play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk