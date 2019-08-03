Report: Josh Gordon files for reinstatement from indefinite suspension from NFL

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has filed for reinstatement from his NFL-imposed indefinite suspension, longtime NFL writer Howard Balzer reported Saturday.

Gordon, 28, played 11 games with the Patriots last season after being acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns before he was suspended indefinitely by the league in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement after multiple NFL drug policy violations.

Gordon missed all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse. He was reinstated during the 2017 season.

In his shortened tenure with the Pats, he had 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns. Earlier this summer, Gordon was seen catching passes in workouts with Tom Brady.

He signed his restricted tender with the Patriots in April, ensuring that if he is reinstated and plays anywhere in the NFL in 2019-20, it will be with New England.

