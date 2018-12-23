Report: Josh Gordon committed multiple violations of substance-abuse policy

More information is emerging regarding the strictly confidential substance-abuse policy and procedure, as it relates to now-suspended Patriots receiver Josh Gordon. And the NFL once again is violating its strictly confidential substance-abuse policy and procedure.

NFL Media, owned and operated by the NFL, made multiple disclosures on Sunday of facts that fall squarely within the confidentiality provision of the policy as it relates to Gordon’s suspension. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Gordon committed multiple violations of the policy, and that he tested positive for “more than marijuana.”

While none of this is surprising given Gordon’s history, it’s information that shouldn’t be in the public domain. And the fact that the media company owned by the NFL has disclosed the information makes the situation even more unusual.

A union source previously told PFT that, in the right case, the NFL Players Association will take action regarding a violation of confidentiality by the NFL, via the NFL’s media operation. That has yet to happen.