Report: Josh Gordon applies for reinstatement with NFL after latest indefinite suspension

Josh Gordon was suspended again in January after suffering "a setback in his battle with substance abuse." (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Josh Gordon is trying to get back on the field this fall.

Gordon officially submitted his letter requesting reinstatement to the league and commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gordon’s goal is to be back with a team by training camp this fall. He has passed three random drug tests over the last three months, too, something that will undoubtedly help his chances.

Josh Gordon officially has submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and hopes to be with a team for training camp, per a league source. The NFL has been randomly drug testing Gordon for the past three months and is said to have passed all tests. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 2, 2021

Gordon suspended indefinitely again in January

Gordon was suspended for the eighth time in his career in January after suffering “a setback in his battle with substance abuse.”

The former Seahawks wide receiver hasn’t played in the league since 2019, when he was suspended for violating its policy on performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse. He was going to make his debut with the Seahawks in December, after the NFL reinstated him, but he was banned from practice after failing to comply with terms of his conditional reinstatement .

The Seahawks then released him in March, when he went to join the Fan Controlled Football league .

Gordon recorded a career-high 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 2013 when he was with the Cleveland Browns. In the seven seasons that followed, however, Gordon made it into just 33 games and was suspended for two full seasons.

The 28-year-old had seven receptions and 139 yards in five games with the Seahawks in 2019.

It’s unclear if the Seahawks will attempt to bring Gordon back should he be reinstated, or if another team will make a move on him. A timeline for a reinstatement isn’t known.

