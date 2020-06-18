Word last month was that oft-suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon would be applying for reinstatement soon and it proved to be on the mark.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Gordon made his formal application to return to action on Wednesday. He joins Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory as players trying to resume their careers after indefinite suspensions. Gregory’s teammate Aldon Smith has been reinstated this offseason.

Gordon arrived in Seattle as a waiver claim last November and appeared in five games before being suspended. He opened the season with the Patriots, but went on injured reserve in October due to a knee injury. Gordon is currently an unrestricted free agent as his contract with the Seahawks expired at the end of the 2019 season.

Gordon appeared in 11 games between the two teams. He had 27 catches for 426 yards and a touchdown.

Report: Josh Gordon applied for reinstatement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk