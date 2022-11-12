Report: Josh Allen set to start for Bills

The Bills may have dodged a bullet with quarterback Josh Allen’s elbow injury.

Allen is set to start tomorrow against the Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That decision came after Allen was able to grip a football and do some throwing at Friday’s practice.

The Bills are not elevating third-string quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad, meaning it will just be Allen and backup Case Keenum available at quarterback on Sunday. If the Bills doubted Allen could go, they would call Barkley up, so from all indications they think Allen will be ready to play, and Buffalo can breathe a sigh of relief.

