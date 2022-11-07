Report: Josh Allen being evaluated for ulnar collateral ligament injury

1
Charean Williams
·1 min read

Bills coach Sean McDermott said earlier Monday that doctors still are evaluating quarterback Josh Allen’s injured throwing elbow.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Allen’s elbow injury is to his ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves.

Allen’s status for Sunday’s game is uncertain, but he likely won’t have full practices this week.

The injury did not affect Allen’s arm strength Sunday.

His final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL the past six seasons.

The NFL has a microchip in every football for tracking through its Next Gen Stats, and those stats showed that the pass Allen threw to Davis traveled 69.3 yards in the air.

