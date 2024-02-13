Report: Jorge Soler, Giants agree to three-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants reportedly added a major piece to their free-agent acquisition list late Monday night with the addition of outfielder Jorge Soler.

San Francisco and Soler have agreed to a three-year contract, the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported Monday.

Jorge Soler has agreed to a three-year deal with the Giants I’m told. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 13, 2024

Soler, 31, is coming off one of the best campaigns of his 11-year career after belting 36 home runs with a .250/.341/.512 slash line during the 2023 MLB season with the Miami Marlins.

Per Slusser, Soler's deal is pending a physical, and while the financial terms are unknown, the annual average value is likely to be in the $12-17 million range based on recent signings.

The slugging outfielder earned World Series MVP honors with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, hitting .300 with three home runs and six RBI's in a six-game series win over the Houston Astros.

The Giants, who needed to add some much-needed power to their lineup, have achieved just that with the reported Soler deal.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast