Report: Jordi Fernandez to be next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets

(KTXL) – The Sacramento Kings have an important game on Tuesday night, hosting the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Tournament. Assistant coach Jordi Fernandez will be there, but reportedly he will soon be in Brooklyn.

According to ESPN, Fernandez will be the next head coach of the Nets.

Jordi Fernandez, 41, has been the Kings’ associate head coach since August of 2022. Before coming to Sacramento, he was an assistant coach in Denver for six seasons.

He will stay with the Kings until the end of their season.

