Report: Jordan Poyer wants extension to end career with Bills

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer wants to retire with the Bills.

That’s the word from his new representatives.

Poyer changed his agent to the renowned NFL rep Drew Rosenhaus this past week. That, combined with some social media stirring, caused some to wonder what was going on.

According to reports, Poyer wants the team to look at his deal next after Buffalo just inked wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a four-year extension .

The Buffalo News solidified Poyer’s wishes via Rosenhaus,

Rosenhaus told the BN: “We have approached the Bills about extending Jordan’s contract, as he would like to finish his career in Buffalo.”

Poyer, 30, was named an All-Pro in 2021 and is a free agent after the 2022 season.

Diggs signed his new contract despite having two years remaining on his previous one.

Regarding the social media aspect, Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, took to her account on Twitter and discussed the agent update with fans. In some of her messages, she indicated Poyer had been underpaid taking “team-friendly deals.”

That could indicate is that Poyer wants to cash in on his next contract.

Poyer’s status is officially one to watch for over the summer.

