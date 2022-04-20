Report: Jordan Poyer not attending Bills voluntary workouts

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Buffalo Bills are back in town. But not everybody.

All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer is not attending the team’s voluntary offseason workouts this week, according to Spectrum News:

It is important to note that Poyer is not required to be there, but it is worth noting.

Poyer recently changed his agent and reportedly he wants to have his contract extended by the Bills. He’s entering the final year of his current deal.

Poyer’s contract desires came to light after Buffalo extended wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Poyer, 30, earned his All-Pro honors last season. He notched 93 tackles, including eight for loss, with three sacks, nine passes defended and five interceptions.

Poyer is entering his sixth year with the Bills and 10th NFL season in 2022.

