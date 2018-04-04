Report: Jordan Matthews visiting Titans

Free agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews is visiting the Tennessee Titans, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Matthews has made several visits already during free agency. He’s met with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals. He also reportedly has an offer on the table from Arizona but is continuing his free agency tour.

The stop in Tennessee is a bit of a homecoming chance for Matthews, who played his college football at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

A former second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Matthews spent last year with the Buffalo Bills after a trade last August. Matthews played in 10 games with seven starts and caught 25 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown. It was a down year for Matthews after posting at least 67 catches and over 800 yards in each of his three years in Philadelphia.